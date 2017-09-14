Farmgate prices rise 3.0% in July

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were 3.0% higher in July 2017 than in the corresponding month of the previous year, which was made up of a 1.4% decrease in the price of crop products and an 11% rise in the price of live animals and animal products, according to a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In July 2017 compared to July 2016, cereal prices decreased by 3.9%, within which the price of wheat was 11% higher and that of maize was down 11%.

Fruit prices rose by 23% in July year-on-year. Among significant products, prices of pears and peaches decreased by 9.3% and 9.0%, respectively, while prices of strawberries and plums were 36% and 72% higher, respectively.

Vegetables prices went up by 0.6%. Potatoes were 19% cheaper.

The price level of live animals rose by 4.7%, and that of animal products by 27%. The price of pigs for slaughter increased by 6.6%.

Milk prices were 36% higher, with a procurement price of HUF 94 per liter, a similar price level as at the end of 2014, notes the KSH.

In January–July 2017 compared to the same seven-month period of 2016, agricultural producer prices increased by 2.9%. Within this, the price of crop products decreased by 2.0%, while that of live animals and animal products rose by 12%.

Vegetables prices were down by 3.1% year-on-year in January–July. The price of potatoes decreased by 8.0%. The price of pigs for slaughter rose by 22%, and milk prices by 25%.