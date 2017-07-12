Farmgate prices increase by 4.5% in May

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices in Hungary grew by 4.5% in May, compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today. The growth was made up of a 0.9% decrease in prices of crop products and a 15% rise in prices of live animals and animal products.

Cereal prices went up by 1.8%, while fruit prices increased by 12%. Prices of vegetables fell by 11%, according to KSH data.

The producer price of live animals rose by 13%, and that of animal products by 20%. The price of pigs for slaughter increased by 31%, while the price of chickens for slaughter diminished by 3.2%. Milk prices went up by 30%, according to the KSH.

In the January-May period, agricultural producer prices increased by 1.2%, compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year. Within this, prices of crop products fell by 4.1%, while prices of live animals and animal products rose by 11%, KSH data show. Vegetables prices went down by 6.9% over the first five months, while fruit prices were up by 1.7%, the KSH added.