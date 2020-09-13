Farmgate prices climb 6.5% in H1

MTI – Econews

First-half farm gate prices in Hungary were up 6.5% year-on-year, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Live animal and animal product prices rose 8.9%, lifted by pork prices, and crop prices were 5.2% dearer, because of more expensive fruit.

Input prices edged up just 0.2% during the period, putting terms of trade at 106.3%.

KSH noted that wheat prices fell 9.3% and maize prices dropped 0.9%, while fruit prices jumped 43% and vegetable prices edged up 0.9%.