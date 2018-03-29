Factory gate prices up 3.9% in February

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.9% higher in February 2018 than in the same month of the previous year, a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reveals. Domestic output prices increased by 3.5% on average, while export prices rose 4.0% compared to February of the previous year.

Within domestic output prices in February 2018, prices in the manufacturing sector, representing a weight of six-tenths, rose by 3.7%, while prices of the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of over one-third, rose by 2.9% compared to a year earlier.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices in Hungary increased by 3.9% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 3.8% in capital goods producing, and by 1.9% in consumer goods producing branches.

Within industrial export prices, prices were up by 4.1% in manufacturing (representing a weight of 96.4%), and by 2.3% in energy (with a weight of 3.4%).

In January–February 2018, compared to January–February 2017, domestic output prices increased by 3.5%, while export prices rose by 3.6%, meaning that industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.6% higher in the first two months of the year.

Industrial producer prices for March 2018 will be published on May 3.