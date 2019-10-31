Factory gate prices climb 2.2% in September

BBJ

Industrial producer prices rose 2.2% year-on-year in September, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Prices for domestic sale climbed 2.3%, while export prices increased 2.1%.

Prices were impacted by changes to raw material and feedstock prices on global markets, as well as by higher wage costs, the KSH noted.

Within domestic prices, prices in manufacturing, representing a weight of 67%, rose by 3.1%, while prices in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of 28%, rose by 0.2% compared to a year earlier.

Of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry, prices in Hungary rose by 0.6% in energy and intermediate producing, by 5.7% in capital goods producing, and by 5.8% in consumer goods producing branches.

Within export prices, prices increased by 3.0% in manufacturing (representing a weight of 96%), while – owing to annual price changes in the international electricity market – prices fell by 18% in the energy industry (with a weight of 4.1%).

For the period January-September, factory gate prices rose 2.2% compared to the first three quarters of 2018, as prices for domestic sale increased 4.3% and export prices were up 1.2%.

Industrial producer prices for October will published on December 2.