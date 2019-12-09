External trade surplus at EUR 514 mln in October

Bence Gaál

The surplus on external trade in goods amounted to EUR 514 million in October 2019, with the balance of external trade improving by EUR 300 mln compared to the same month of last year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In EUR terms, the value of exports increased by 6.7% and that of imports by 3.6% year-on-year.

In October 2019, the value of exports amounted to EUR 10.086 billion (HUF 3.349 trillion) and that of imports to EUR 9.572 bln (HUF 3.179 tln).

The share of European Union Member States was 80% in exports and 74% in imports.