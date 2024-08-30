Hungary’s government aims to advance the greening of the economy and the circular economy, news agency MTI wrote citing the ministry’s statement.

At the same time, it is paying close attention to protecting Hungarians’ health and the environment, the ministry added.

The environmental impact studies will be mandatory for makers of battery parts and battery recycling companies as well as for battery manufacturers building new capacity, it explained

The government decree on the measure was published in the official gazette, Magyar Közlöny, on Thursday.

The decree is set to come into force in a month.