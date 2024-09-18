The households whose applications are cleared could be awarded over HUF 82 billion in subsidies, the ministry said.

It noted that the allocation for the scheme had been raised in the summer, allowing one-third more applications.

The threshold was raised by HUF 30 bln to HUF 105.8 bln. The scheme could support solar panel and battery storage investments at over 25,000 homes.

Under the scheme, households may apply for up to HUF 5 million in support, covering two-thirds of investment cost. More than 280,000 homes in Hungary have solar panels.