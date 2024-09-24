According to the biogas and biomethane action plan, Hungarian biogas production must be increased to approximately three times the current level, to 600 million cubic meters per year, by 2030.

Of this quantity, 340 million cubic meters can be used to produce 184 million cubic meters of biomethane through purification, but this assumes the establishment of 25 new plants with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters per hour.

A series of subsidies, obligations, and incentives could stimulate the product path of biogas and biomethane.

FGSz Zrt., the owner and operator of the Hungarian high-pressure natural gas pipeline system servicing gas distribution companies, power plants and large industrial consumers, is already investigating what role it can play in the future biomethane supply.