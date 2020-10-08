EC proposes EUR 504 mln in SURE support for Hungary

MTI – Econews

The European Commission on Wednesday presented a proposal to the Council for a decision to grant EUR 504 million in financial support to Hungary under the SURE instrument which addresses increased spending on government measures to preserve jobs threatened by the pandemic, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Hungary is one of 17 member states the EC has proposed should get a total of EUR 87.8 billion in SURE support.

The SURE support will help member states cover costs directly related to financing short-time work schemes and other workplace preservation measures. SURE could also finance some health-related measures, in particular at the workplace, to ensure a safe return to normal economic activity.

The EC has proposed the Czech Republic get EUR 2 bln in SURE financing, Poland EUR 11.2 bln, and Slovakia EUR 631 mln.