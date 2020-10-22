Drop in hunting licenses suggests tough season

Nicholas Pongratz

A sharp drop in the number of hunting licenses issued to foreigners because of pandemic travel restrictions suggests Hungaryʼs hunting industry is in for a tough season, business daily Világgazdaság said.

The number of hunting licenses issued to foreigners for the 2020-2021 hunting season, which started on March 1, has reached 6,685, down 51% from the same period a year earlier, the paper said, citing figures from the National Hunting Database (OVA).

Revenue from foreign hunters reached HUF 7 bln in the 2019-2020 season, accounting for a big part of the HUF 30.9 bln of overall hunting industry turnover. Under normal circumstances, 25,000-30,000 foreign hunters visit Hungary each year.