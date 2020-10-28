Digital Welfare Financial Trademark Program to be launched

Nicholas Pongratz

The Digital Welfare Financial Trademark Program will be launched, under which financial institutions, credit institutions and insurers based in Hungary can obtain certification, said Deputy State Secretary for Digitization Károly Balázs Solymár, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by Peshkova / Shutterstock.com

The brand will be introduced as part of the Digital Welfare Program to draw consumersʼ attention to digital financial services. Digitization is present in all sectors, including the financial sector.

Solymár said it is very important for citizens and businesses to have confidence in financial services. Many times the prevalence of digital financial services is hampered by a lack of trust in them, which is why the brand needs to be introduced, he said.