December retail sales up 5% y-o-y to HUF 1,072 bln

BBJ

In December 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.0% according to raw data, and by 6.1% adjusted for calendar effects, reveals a second estimate of retail data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In 2017 as a whole, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.9% higher than in 2016.

The rate of sales growth slowed from 6.7% in November and 6.3% in October, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data.

The unadjusted figure for December 2017, compared to the same month of the previous year, was revised upwards by the KSH by 0.3 of a percentage point from the published first estimate. The figure adjusted for calendar effects was likewise revised upwards, by 0.2 of a percentage point.

The volume of sales in December, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.2% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 10.9% in non-food retail shops, and by 4.1% in automotive fuel retail.

The volume of sales grew by 2.2% in non-specialized food and beverage shops, accounting for 79% of food retail, and by 2.3% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within turnover of non-food retail, sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (17%), books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (13%), furniture and electrical goods stores (8.3%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (5.4%), and pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (4.4%). In contrast, the volume of sales fell in second-hand goods shops (–4.2%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 4.7% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 31%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, not belonging to retail data, increased by 0.9%.

In absolute terms in December 2017, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 1,072 billion at current prices.

Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 46% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 42% and 12%, respectively.

In 2017 as a whole, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.9% according to calendar-adjusted data. (Here, too, the figure was revised slightly upwards, by 0.1 of a percentage point, from the figure of the first estimate.)

The volume of sales rose by 2.7% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 8.3% in non-food retail, and by 3.3% in automotive fuel retail in the full year of 2017.

A first estimate of retail trade figures for January 2018 will be published by the KSH on March 5.