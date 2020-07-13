Crude divorce rate in Hungary below EU average

Bence Gaál

The crude divorce rate in Hungary stood at 1.7 per 1,000 persons in 2018, somewhat below the EU average, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The crude divorce rate in Hungary is down from 2.4 per 1,000 persons in 2009.

The EU average stood at 2 divorces per 1,000 persons (2017 data). Eurostat noted that the divorce rate in the EU has been growing for decades, more than doubling since 1965 (0.8 divorces)

The lowest crude rates among member states were registered in Malta (0.7 and Ireland (0.7, 2017 data), Slovenia (1.1), Bulgaria, Croatia, and Italy (all three 1.5).

On the other end of the spectrum, the highest crude divorce rates were recorded in Latvia and Lithuania (both 3.1), followed by Denmark (2.6) and Sweden (2.5).