County motorway vignette turnover edges up in H1

MTI – Econews

Sales of county motorway vignettes, valid for a calendar year, reached HUF 10 billion in the first half, increasing 1.3% from the same period a year earlier, toll system operator NÚSZ said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

A total of 1.8 million county vignettes were sold, including more than 1 million for Pest County, 200,000 for Fejér County and 126,000 for Győr-Moson-Sopron County.

Sale of county vignettes dropped 30-40% in March and April, during a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, but climbed 9% in May and 15% in June from the same month a year earlier.

Sales of the vignettes have been boosted in recent months as more Hungarians decide to spend their holidays in Hungary, rather than abroad, because of the pandemic, said NÚSZ CEO Tamás Bartal.

Including sales of vignettes good for the entire country, valid for periods of one calendar year, one month and 10 days, motorists bought 5.45 million vignettes.