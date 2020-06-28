Consumer protection to be extended across whole supply chain

Nicholas Pongratz

Buyers and law-abiding businesses will be protected by the Consumer Protection Act and amendments to the warranty and guarantee rules, State Secretary for Trade Policy and Consumer Protection Péter Cseresnyés, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, said in a press conference in Budapest, writes novekedes.hu.

Cseresnyés said that, according to the amendment to the Consumer Protection Act published on Tuesday, from August 22, the consumer protection authority will be able to take action against sellers who not only have a direct contractual relationship with consumers in the event of an infringement.

Professionals will be able to investigate all five levels of the supply chain; that is, in addition to shops: manufacturers, importers, warehouses and wholesalers. Based on the audit experience so far, it was considered necessary to amend the legislation, as well as to comply with EU regulations, the state secretary emphasized.