Consumer prices up 3.8% y.o.y. in July

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were 3.8% higher on average in July 2020 than in the same month of the previous year, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH)

Food prices went up by 7.8%, within which the price of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fresh domestic and tropical fruits together) became 17.1%, that of other meat preparations 16.1%, the price of sugar 14.5%, salami, sausages and ham prices 11.5% and the price of eggs 8.9% higher.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco became 6.3% more expensive on average. Within the group, tobacco prices rose by 9.7%, mainly due to an increase in excise duty.

Motor fuel prices were cut by 4.2%.

CPI up 1.1% month-on-month

Compared to June 2020, consumer prices went up by 1.1% on average.

Food prices rose by 0.1%, the 2.2% reduction in the price of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fruits) only partly offset the 0.4% increase in non-seasonal food items prices. Within seasonal food items, fresh domestic and tropical fruits – instead of their usual price decrease in July of earlier years – became 3.3% more expensive, the price change differing from the seasonal one was owing to the lower-than-usual supply because of the unfavorable weather, KSH notes.

Within non-seasonal food items, edible oil became 2.2%, eggs 1.9%, milk 1.3%, and bread 1% more expensive, while potatoes 6.4% and pork 3.9% cheaper.

The rise in the excise duty on tobacco from July 1 led to a 1.4% increase in the price of the product group.

Services became 1.4% more expensive, within which – as an effect of the abolition of free public parking – motorway toll and the charges for renting a car and parking became 31.1% and those for recreational services 7.6% higher.

As an impact of rising oil prices and excise duty, motor fuels cost 8.1% more for consumers.

In the first seven months of 2020, consumer prices increased by 3.5% on average, compared to January-July 2019.