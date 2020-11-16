Consumer confidence edges up in Nov - GKI

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute GKIʼs gauge of consumer confidence edged up to -33 points in November from -34.1 points in the previous month, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by AlexLMX / Shutterstock.com

The index has recovered about 43% of a drop in April, when the country went into pandemic lockdown.

Householdsʼ assessment of their own financial situations improved a little in November and stand at about half of the pre-pandemic level.

Their outlook for the Hungarian economy also improved.

Consumersʼ fear of unemployment moderated, but to a lesser degree than the improvement in overall sentiment.

Householdsʼ evaluation of their ability to make savings was little changed. Slightly more said they planned to buy big-ticket consumer durables.