Construction fell 15.7% y.o.y. in June

Nicholas Pongratz

According to European statistical body Eurostat, building construction increased by 6.1% in June compared to May, but fell year on year by 15.7% in Hungary.

In June, a month marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in many EU member states, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector rose by 4% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU as a whole, when compared with May.

Between May and June the highest increases were recorded in France (+12%), Hungary (+6.1%) and Bulgaria (+4.7%), while the largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-7.1%), Sweden (-6.6%) and Slovakia (-4.9%).

Compared to June 2019, the largest decreases in production in construction were observed in Slovakia (-17.8%), Hungary (-15.7%) and Slovenia (-15.3%), while the largest increases were noted in Romania (+6.9%), Germany (+1.4%), Finland (+1.2%) and the Netherlands (+0.8%).