Competition Office clears AutoWallis-Opel import deal

MTI – Econews

Listed car seller AutoWallis on Friday said Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) approved a deal that will make it Opelʼs importer in Hungary, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Cineberg/Shutterstock.com

AutoWallis said in September that Opel selected its unit Wallis Automotive Europe to be the importer of the brand in Hungary.

In July, Opel picked Wallis Automotive Europe to be its importer in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Slovenia.

On Friday, AutoWallis noted that new Opel car and LCV sales in Hungary came to around 12,500 last year. Sales in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Slovenia reached a combined 11,700.

AutoWallis expects the import deal to "significantly expand" its sales next year.