Cigarette sales climb in 2019

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Tax and Customs Authority (NAV) recorded sales of 8.3 billion cigarettes last year, 11% more than in 2018, data on the authorityʼs website show, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Pixabay

Cigarette sales were sharply down from more than 12.5 bln in 2012, the year before a state-run concession was launched to sell tobacco products in dedicated shops off-limits to minors.

Sales of cigars and cigarillos jumped 21% to 618,000 last year.

Sales of loose-leaf tobacco fell 5% to 4,292 tonnes.

Sales of e-cigarette liquid came to 16.3 million milliliters in January-November, NAV said, noting that data on sales of such products are still under review for the period. Sales of the liquid were up more than 60% from full-year sales in 2018.