Card use increases amid falling spending

Nicholas Pongratz

While the statistics of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) for the first quarter of this year show a dynamic annual growth in bank card purchases of 8.6% in transactions and 16.8% in value, the hibernation of retail trade in card purchases during the emergency is also reflected, says leading pro-government economic daily Világgazdaság.

At OTP Bank, debit cards saw a slight decline in turnover and transaction numbers compared to the same period last year, and CIB indicated that, after a 5% increase in the number of transactions and a 15% increase in value in March, the number of purchases fell by 23% and the total value by 13% in April.