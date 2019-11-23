Campaign, VAT cut lifts fish consumption in Hungary

remember me
Annual fish consumption in Hungary is up 10% at 6.5kg, thanks in part to a promotional campaign by Agrármarketing Centrum, managing director Péter Ondré said on public television on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.
Fish gastronomy has come a long way, and some 70,000 people have sampled the results of that advancement since the promotion was launched two years ago, Ondré said on news channel M1.
A cut in the VAT rate on fish to 5% from 27% from the start of 2018 also supported the increase, he added.
