BUX takes a pummeling in the morning

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index was down 7.45% at 33,814.08 at noon on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

OTP Bank lost 12.17% to HUF 10,390.

Oil and gas company MOL fell 1.36% to HUF 1,890.

Magyar Telekom was down 5.85% to HUF 354.

Pharma share Richter dropped 6.07% to HUF 6,110.

Share turnover was HUF 16.50 billion for the morning.

Major Western European share indices were all down at midday. The DAX30 in Frankfurt was down 5.46%, the CAC40 in Paris was 5.18% lower and the FTSE100 in London lost 5.23%.