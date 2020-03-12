BUX takes a pummeling in the morning

remember me
The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index was down 7.45% at 33,814.08 at noon on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.
OTP Bank lost 12.17% to HUF 10,390.
Oil and gas company MOL fell 1.36% to HUF 1,890.
Magyar Telekom was down 5.85% to HUF 354.
Pharma share Richter dropped 6.07% to HUF 6,110.
Share turnover was HUF 16.50 billion for the morning.
Major Western European share indices were all down at midday. The DAX30 in Frankfurt was down 5.46%, the CAC40 in Paris was 5.18% lower and the FTSE100 in London lost 5.23%.
