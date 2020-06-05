Budapest Airport passenger numbers down to 22,000 in May

MTI – Econews

Passenger numbers at Liszt Ferenc International Airport were down to 22,000 in May, better than in previous months, but volume was still down by 98% when compared to May 2019, airport operator Budapest Airport communications director Katalin Valentinyi said on public news television channel M1.

Carriers are gradually restarting their services and will continue to do so in June and July, she said. In January 153 destinations were available from Budapest, this fell to just two or three cities in April and currently, 20 cities can be reached by plane.

Annual passenger volume at the airport could be around 8-9 million, the communications director said, adding that originally they had planned to have 17 million passengers this year after having 16 million in 2019.

Passenger numbers could recover to their pre-lockdown level by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023, she said.