BSE turnover down in June

MTI – Econews

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 237.6 billion in June, down from HUF 255.7 bln in May, but up from HUF 204.7 bln in the same month a year earlier, a monthly report released by the bourse shows, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Average daily share turnover came to HUF 11.3 bln in June, lower than the daily HUF 11.6 bln average in May, but higher than the HUF 9.3 bln average in the same month a year earlier.

Concorde Securities brokered the most share trades in June: HUF 130.98 bln or 27.5% of the total, double-counted figures show. Wood & Company Financial Services was runner-up with 26.4%, while Erste Investment took third place with 12.3%.