Bosniaʼs annual deflation slows in July

Regional Today

Bosnia and Herzegovinaʼs consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 1.3% year-on-year in July, after dropping by 1.5% a month earlier, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said last week.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.5% while alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 3.7% annually in July.

In the other hand cost for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 0.9%. In addition, prices for clothing and footwear dropped 9.2%, also transport prices fell by 11.5%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices fell by 0.3% in July, after adding 0.1% in June.