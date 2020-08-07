BKK reports HUF 4.7 bln loss in 2019

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
BKK, the organizer and central company of public transport in Budapest, closed 2019 with a loss of HUF 4.7 billion, according to the companyʼs report, writes hvg.hu.
According to the report, the loss essentially resulted from two factors.
The first is the HUF 6.1 billion spent on the failed e-ticket system finally accounted for last year, the other being that the Budapest General Assembly only approved HUF 10.4 bln in compensation for the BKK.
The "failed" e-ticket system refers to the system developed by Scheidt & Bachmann which could not be put into operation for many years, the contract for which BKK finally terminated in November 2018, hvg.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben