Bird flu not affecting poultry supply

Nicholas Pongratz

The bird flu epidemic will not cause a substantial shortage of poultry meat in the domestic market this year; however, the situation in the sector has been aggravated by export restrictions and the coronavirus epidemic, the Ministry of Agriculture has said, writes agroforum.hu.

Photo by Campre/Shutterstock.com

Hungary’s level of self-sufficiency in poultry products averages out at 180%, which is between 130-140% for chickens, 150-160% for turkeys, and 200-220% for aquatic poultry.

This means that domestic companies produce much more than the Hungarian population consumes, and in addition to meeting domestic needs, the sector carries out significant exports every year, the agricultural website notes.