Beekeepers to receive HUF 1.8 bln in 2020

Nicholas Pongratz

Beekeepers will receive HUF 1.8 billion in indirect funding over the course of a year to buy bees, bee healthcare products, support for continuing vocational training, consultancy and the latest literature, said Péter Bross, of the National Association of Hungarian Beekeepers, according to agroinform.hu.

Image: Pexels

From this year, the Ministry of Agriculture has increased the pollination aid per beehive from HUF 500 to HUF 1,000, and the funds provided by the Hungarian beekeeping program have also been significantly increased.

With additional support, beekeepers can produce more honey and export more if the weather permits. Domestic beekeepers, however, would prefer to see more honey required domestically. Hungarians currently consume 1 kg of honey a year, while in the EU the average is twice as high.

The quality of the honey produced in Hungary last year was excellent, but it was only moderate in quantity, mainly due to the variable weather.

According to the latest figures, last year 25,000 tonnes of honey were produced, more than half of which was sold abroad, according to the Association, agroinform.hu adds.