April retail sales growth revised slightly upwards

BBJ

In April 2018, the volume of sales in retail shops rose by 4.4% according to raw data and, mainly due to the Easter effect, by 6.1% adjusted for calendar effects compared to April 2017. In January–April 2018, the calendar-adjusted volume of sales was 6.9% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The headline figure in the second estimate released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday was 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the figure published in the first estimate.

Growth slowed from 8.7% in March, when spending rose in the run-up to the Easter holiday.

The volume of sales in April, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.3% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.7% in non-food retail shops, and by 8.6% in automotive fuel retail.

Within specialized and non-specialized food retail, the volume of sales grew by 0.9% in non-specialized food and beverage shops (accounting for 77% of food retail), and by 4.2% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within the turnover of non-food retail, sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (20%), textiles, clothing and footwear (18%), second-hand goods (12%), pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetic goods (6.9%), books, computer equipment and other specialized goods (4.7%), and furniture and electrical goods (3.8%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 3.9% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 21%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, which are not included in retail data, increased by 14%.

In April 2018, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 892 billion at current prices. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 44% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 17%, respectively.

In January–April 2018, compared to the first four months of the previous year, and adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6.9%. Sales rose by 4.5% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 9.6% in non-food retail trade, and by 7.9% in automotive fuel retail.

A first estimate of retail trade data for May 2018 will be published on July 3, with a second estimate to follow on July 24.