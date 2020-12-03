ANY signs 2-year contract with NAV

remember me
A consortium led by ANY Security Printing has signed a two-year contract with Hungaryʼs National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) for the production of tax stamps, ANY said yesterday in an announcement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
The other member of the consortium is Hungarian Banknote Printing.
The estimated net value of the NAV contract, effective from the beginning of next year to the end of 2022, is net HUF 4.95 billion, ANY said.
