ÁKK sells planned volume of 3-month bills at rising yield

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The average auction yield rose slightly, although it was below Fridayʼs secondary market benchmark.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 31.1 bln of the papers that expire on September 13. Demand fell slightly from a week earlier.

The average yield was 0.04%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on the same bill series, and 1 bp over the average yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.