ÁKK sells HUF 93 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 93 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 23 bln more than planned, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 51.7 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.01%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 44 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 14 bln after bids reached HUF 82.1 bln. The average yield was 1.48%, 3 bp under the benchmark but 19 bp over the yield at the bond auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 29 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 9 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 40.3 bln. The average yield was 2.18%, 6 bp under the benchmark but 10 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.