ÁKK sells HUF 90 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 90 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 10 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids came to HUF 56.90 bln. The average yield was 1.26%, 2 bp below the benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The agency sold HUF 35 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 67.49 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.75%, level with the secondary market benchmark and 4 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

ÁKK sold HUF 35 bln of 10-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 46.75 bln. The average yield was 2.29%, 1 bp below the benchmark but 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction.