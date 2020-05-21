ÁKK sells HUF 87 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 87 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 17 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of three-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 124.8 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.20%, 9 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 14 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The agency sold HUF 25 bln of five-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 27.44 bln. The average yield was 1.46%, level with the benchmark, and the yield at the previous auction.

ÁKK sold HUF 32 bln of 10-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 39.99 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.92%, 3 bp over the benchmark, and 13 bp under the yield of the previous auction.