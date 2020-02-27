ÁKK sells HUF 70 bln of bonds, HUF 15 bln over plan

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 70 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.
ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Bids came to HUF 23.1 bln. The average yield was 0.83%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 34 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds four weeks earlier.
The agency sold HUF 25 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 5 bln over the original offer. Bids reached HUF 35.6 bln. The average yield was 1.62%, 5 bp over the benchmark and 16 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.
ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Dealers bid for HUF 51.9 bln of the securities. The average yield was 2.18%, 1 bp over the benchmark and 5 bp higher than the yield at the bond auction two weeks earlier.