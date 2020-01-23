ÁKK sells HUF 61 bln of securities; demand strong for floater

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 61 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, cutting its offer for T-bills, but selling more than planned of a floating-rate bond, state news wire MTI reports.

The agency sold HUF 21 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, reducing its original offer by HUF 9 bln after primary dealers bid for just HUF 45.1 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.06%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark as well as the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 40 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 125.6 bln.