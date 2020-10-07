ÁKK sells HUF 46 bln of bonds at switch auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 46 billion of bonds maturing in 2029, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 28.14 bln.

The agency also sold HUF 26 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2022/B bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 6 bln. Bids reached HUF 36.33 bln.

The 2029/A bonds sold at an average yield of 2.21% and 2.22%, respectively, and the average yield of the 2022/A bond was 0.65% and the 2022/B bondʼs average yield was 1.14%.

The secondary market three-year benchmark yield, on 2023/C bonds, was 1.36%, the 10-year benchmark, on 2031/A bonds, was 2.31%.