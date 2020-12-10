ÁKK sells HUF 45 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 45 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 10 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 22.5 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.47%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 30 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after bids reached HUF 51.7 bln.

ÁKK sold a further HUF 11.6 bln of the floaters at a non-competitive tender after the auction.