ÁKK sells HUF 45 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 45 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 10 bln more than planned, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.6 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.48%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 10bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency also sold HUF 30 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after bids reached HUF 80.2 bln.