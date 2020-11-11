ÁKK sells HUF 45 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold a combined HUF 45 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 10 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 33.56 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.58%, the same as the secondary market benchmark and 12 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 30 bln of a seven-year floating-rate bond, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 75.35 bln.