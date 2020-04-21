ÁKK sells HUF 43.5 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 43.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 13.5 bln on strong demand by primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.

Bids for the bills came to HUF 127.6 bln.

The average yield was 1.13%, 6 bp over the secondary market benchmark, which matures about one month later, but 1 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.