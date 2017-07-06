ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds, according to plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 40 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, in line with its originally offered amount but with a different composition, according to state news agency MTI.

The ÁKK sold HUF 9.5 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 5.5 bln below the HUF 15 bln plan. Primary dealers bid for HUF 11.7 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.75%, 2 bps over the secondary market benchmark and 6 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 20.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5.5 bln from HUF 15 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 43.60 bln. The average yield was 1.77%, 1 bp under the benchmark but 11 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of ten-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 15.50 bln. The average yield was 3.11%, the same as the benchmark and 19 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction.