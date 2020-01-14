ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln on strong demand by primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 96.9 bln of the securities.
The average yield was 0.01%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
