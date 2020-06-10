ÁKK sells HUF 35 bln securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 35 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, selling the offered volume of twelve-month discount T-bills and more than planned seven-year floaters, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20bn of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 96.43 bln of the bills. The average yield was 0.76%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 8 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 15 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 5 bln more than planned. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 40.1bn. The average price came to 95.44%, up from 95.26% at the previous auction of the bonds on May 13.