ÁKK sells HUF 35 bln of bonds at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 35 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 15.0 bln of five-year bonds. Primary dealers bid for HUF 75.4 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.09%, 9 bp over the secondary market benchmark that matures a little more than one year earlier, but 6 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of ten-year bonds. Bids came to HUF 30.5 bln. Average yield was 1.86%, 8 bp under the benchmark and 7 bp lower than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of 15-year bonds. Bids reached HUF 38.5 bln. Average yield was 2.69%, 3 bp under the benchmark but 12 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds on October 10.