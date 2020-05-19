ÁKK sells HUF 30bn of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 76.7 bln of the bills.

The average yield was 0.78%, 17 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 15 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

The average three-month auction yield was the lowest since March 24.