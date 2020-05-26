ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, according to a report by state news agency MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 64.93 bln of the bills.

The average yield was 0.79%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.