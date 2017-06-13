ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 47.9 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.05%, level with the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.